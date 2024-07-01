Corona makes history, celebrate golden moments at the Olympic Games

Celebrating their partnership with the 2024 Olympics, Corona has announced the Corona Cera as the official alcohol-free beer to support Olympians as they battle it out in Paris this July.

The South African Breweries (SAB) announced its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games through its new alcohol-free brand Corona Cero. This marks the launch of the alcohol-free brand’s inaugural Olympic Games activation as the first beer sponsor of the games.

Corona partnered with a curated global team at creative agency, Grey, to develop the “For Every Golden Moment” platform idea, brought to life by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director, Henry-Alex Rubin, as well as its top creative partners from across the globe.

While in Hartbeespoot to unwrap the latest Corona Cera alcohol-free bev, it was consumer behavior that took center stage as trends bottled an apparent consumer shift in consumers making more health-conscious bev choices.

Staying ahead of the game is exactly what wet our appetite as we noticed Corona accommodate the increasing shift in more conscious bev consumption.

While there remains a large number of beer preferences for the consumer, we did notice an uptick in beer manufacturers accommodating more health-conscious bev consumers.

What could the reason be?

There are a number of individual reasons why the end consumer would prefer a potent-less bev option.

Some of the reasons include:

Changing consumer preferences: Consumers are increasingly interested in healthy living and making informed choices about what they consume. This trend extends to the beverage industry, with a growing demand for products that are lower in calories, sugar, and alcohol content.

Rise of the “sober-curious” movement: A growing segment of the population is opting for mindful drinking or even complete sobriety. This “sober-curious” movement is prompting alcohol brands to cater to these consumers by offering non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beers that still provide a flavorful and satisfying experience.

Competition from alternative beverages: The market share of traditional alcoholic beverages is facing pressure from healthier alternatives like hard kombucha, functional mocktails, and sparkling waters. To stay competitive, beer companies are diversifying their product lines to capture a wider audience and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

A panel discussion outlined the reasons behind the brand partnership with Olympians. SA Breweries, SASCOC in a thought-stimulating debate fingered how consumption had acquired a different and more conscious approach in 2024.

While under the Harties sun, soaking up vitamin D, which coincidentally is a main pillar in taste for the latest Corona Cera bev, it was highlighted how Corona’s aim was to share in Golden moments, a theme which the team says exemplifies its partnerships with some of SA’s leading Olympians.

There are many players in the market and the addition of the alcohol-free option was to cater to different consumers, said Vaughan Croeser, South African Breweries VP of Marketing.

“It’s a trend that we are seeing, says Croeser.

“Offering this innovative alcohol-free beer brings more choice to fans around the world,” said SAB CEO, Richard Rivett-Carnac.

“Corona Cero is a perfect fit for this global occasion, and further reinforces our brand’s commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration.”

Speaking on the partnership SASCOC President Barry Hendricks said “As Team SA, we are excited about our first-of-a-kind partnership with SAB as we embark on the journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Corona Cero’s ‘For Every Golden Moment’ campaign resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate the triumphs and perseverance of our athletes. Such partnerships are vital in supporting our athletes and inspiring the nation to cherish the golden moments in their lives.”

“Together, we aim to bring South Africans closer to the heart of the Olympic spirit while fostering unity, pride, and excellence on a global stage.”

Bev manufacturers had noticed a trend of consumers being more health-conscious and this has led to them delivering what could cater to the evolving needs of the end consumer.

Preferences are shifting and it’s clear that Bev brands do plan on accommodating more health-conscious Bev drinkers.

This could be a healthy step forward but what could be the benefit for brands to shift to accommodate sting-less drink options?

Reaching a new market segment: By offering health-conscious beer options, alcohol brands can tap into a new and growing market segment of health-focused consumers who might not have previously considered their products. This allows them to expand their customer base and potentially increase overall sales.

Staying competitive: As the demand for healthier alternatives rises, brands that don’t adapt risk losing market share to competitors offering low-calorie, low-sugar, or non-alcoholic options. Embracing health-conscious trends allows brands to stay relevant and competitive in the evolving beverage landscape.

Enhancing brand image: Offering health-conscious options can create a positive brand image for companies. It demonstrates a commitment to consumer well-being and a willingness to cater to diverse preferences. This can lead to increased brand loyalty and trust among health-conscious consumers.

Encouraging responsible consumption: Low-alcohol or non-alcoholic beer options can promote responsible drinking. They allow consumers to enjoy the taste and social aspects of beer while minimizing alcohol intake.

This can be particularly appealing to people who want to limit their alcohol consumption for health reasons or social situations where full-strength beer might not be appropriate.

The phrase responsible alcohol means alcohol messaging is changing especially when Corona makes history with the world’s first non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D to be an official partner for the Paris Olympics.

Under a theme that brings a fresh perspective of relaxation and celebration to the Olympic Games to remind the world to unwind, stay close to nature, and celebrate life’s moments big and small, this latest Corona Cera promises to bring people together around golden moments.

