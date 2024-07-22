Sony Future Filmmaker Awards launches 2025 edition

Submissions for the 2025 edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are now open and free for all to enter via sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.

Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards returns for its third edition with the mission to spotlight exceptional short films from around the world and to create meaningful opportunities that help drive forward the careers of filmmakers taking their first steps in the industry.

Thirty shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles to take part in an exclusive program, running from June 2-6, 2025 at the historic Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and culminating in the Awards ceremony on June 5, 2025.

The program is an opportunity to connect with peers and to hear insights and practical advice from leading lights of the industry across a week of engaging and interactive sessions. Led by Sony Pictures executives, the filmmakers are given backstage access; covering a range of topics from keynotes by major cinematographers, screenings and Q&A sessions, to working with talent agencies and using cutting-edge technologies and animation, film scoring and music rights.

In response to the remarkable volume and quality of submissions last year, in 2025 the Fiction and Non-Fiction shortlists are expanded to include 10 filmmakers each, allowing for an even greater scope of original narratives and documentaries to be recognized as part of the wider shortlist of 30.

The 2025 edition comprises four core categories:

The Fiction category seeks narrative-led entries that convey an original fictional story or event. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

The Non-Fiction category is open to films between 5 and 20 minutes long which are predominantly factual in content. The winner, chosen from a shortlist of 10 filmmakers, will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

The Animation category is open to 2 to 20-minute long animated films using all available techniques, including but not limited to stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the winner will receive Sony camera equipment and a $5,000 (USD) cash prize.

The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. Institutions that make up the shortlist are selected by continent to ensure a diverse range of global talent. Submissions must be between 5 and 20 minutes in length and can be of any genre. Selected from a shortlist of five filmmakers, the chosen winner and their institution will each receive Sony camera equipment.

The shortlist of 30 filmmakers and category winners will be selected by a panel of leading figures representing different facets of the industry, to be announced later this year. The judges will select winners across the four categories, who will be revealed live at the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 5, 2025.

The deadline for entries to the competition is December 12, 2024 at 07:00 AM (CST). For more information, including category descriptions and requirements, and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.