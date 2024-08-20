What is Samsung’s Bespoke AI?

Samsung unveiled its latest catalog of innovative appliances under the them Bespoke AI at their Samsung Experience Store last week.

While many tried to comprehend what the term Bespoke Ai meant, we soon learned that this was Samsung’s step into the future as it unpacked the latest lineup of smart AI-packed refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and SmartThings.

The showcase was around how AI tech could revolutionize consumer lifestyle, while assisting consumers to save time, energy and money with convenient and personalized features.

“Samsung is pioneering the era of automation by integrating industry-leading AI technology into our home appliances,” said Mark Mackay, head of home appliances at Samsung South Africa.

“The amazing future home life made possible by Bespoke AI appliances doesn’t just make life easier for consumers.

Today we see a paradigm shift from design-centric to a seamless blend of design meets technology – AI and SmartThings – bringing a seamless and effortless home experience that enables an intelligent way of living, giving you more free time and bigger savings.”

A five-year journey to customizing lives with Bespoke AI

Upon hearing “bespoke,” most people would imagine a tailored suit. Samsung attempts to redefine the meaning and since 2019, when Samsung Electronics unveiled its personalized Bespoke home appliances, this meant a new era of smart appliances that could function in an intelligent ecosystem.

This year, the product line has evolved under the theme Bespoke AI — signifying how artificial intelligence (AI) is optimizing each user’s life in line with the company’s “AI for All” vision.

Samsung Newsroom looks back on a few of the milestones along this five-year journey.

The concept of Bespoke emerged in 2019 driven by Samsung’s initiative to become more than a home appliance manufacturer and evolve into a truly consumer-centric lifestyle brand.

Launching a line of home appliances that offered not unique and differentiated colours and finishes, but also customizable fridges and dishwashers, allowing users to express their own unique sense of style – not just finish, but modularity.

Under the slogan of “Fits your lifestyle,” Samsung expanded its home appliance product offerings in 2020 to include a refrigerator and dishwasher.

In 2021, the Bespoke Home strategy expanded the Bespoke concept to a full home solution. Samsung introduced its 20-year warranty service on all Samsung Digital Inverter Refrigerator and Washing Machines.

The Bespoke Refrigerator made its mark in South Africa with design placed personal tastes at the centre-point where practicality and convenience used to be, as you can select the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator that best matches your preferences, and even transform the set-up, as your life and needs change over time.

Bespoke Home 2022 brought more value than ever before — bringing washing machines and air conditioners to living spaces around the world for the first time. In addition, users could leverage the AI-based SmartThings Home Life service to connect and control various home appliances.

The 2023 vision, Bespoke Life, stressed the brand’s core values of sustainability, hyper-connectivity and design. To this end, the company actively integrated AI into the Bespoke line and equipped all new Bespoke products released that year with Wi-Fi connectivity.

As part of the Bespoke line-up expansion, Samsung launched a new line-up of Bespoke microwaves, washing machines and dishwashers that give consumers a bigger say in how their kitchens look. From a sleek design and a choice of stylish colours, South Africans could now design and enhance their kitchen to suit their unique taste with these Bespoke products.

Keeping with the emphasis on sustainable daily living and energy efficiency, Samsung expanded its AI Energy Mode — an innovative SmartThings feature that monitors energy consumption — to 65 countries around the world.

2024: Welcome to Bespoke AI.

Keeping with the emphasis on sustainable daily living and energy efficiency, Samsung has expanded its AI Energy Mode — an innovative SmartThings feature that monitors energy consumption. Combining connectivity, AI and sustainability, Bespoke AI improves users’ lives by reducing the time and energy required for housework while being mindful of the environment. Samsung aims to keep evolving in its next vision of Bespoke home appliances.

The latest Bespoke AI range is the Bespoke AI Four Door Fridge with a See-Thru door with main features including:

AI & SmartThings

Triple cooling

BESPOKE Design with See Thru door. See Thru door has welcome lighting and allows you to access the hygienic Beverage center.

New high-efficiency compressor backed by a 20-year warranty.

Other Bespoke AI home appliances:

Bespoke AI Front Loader Washing Machine in 12KG, 16KG and 18kg Washer Dryer combo

Bespoke AI Dishwasher

Through advanced AI functions, users will experience a new level of convenience with this year’s AI enabled refrigerators, which are not offered under the Bespoke range:

Side-by-side Refrigerator (SBS)

Bottom Mount Freezer (BMF)

Combining connectivity, AI and sustainability, Bespoke AI improves users’ lives by reducing the time and energy required for housework while being mindful of the environment. Samsung looks forward to evolving and exceeding expectations in its next vision of Bespoke home appliances.

Also read: DStv Content Creator Awards 2024 Nominees: Vote for your favorite creators