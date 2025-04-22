HONOR X7c: Does This Budget Beast Deliver on Battery and That 108MP Camera?

HONOR’s throwing its hat into the budget ring with the X7c, a device that’s making some bold claims. We’re talking a massive battery, a smooth display, and a build that’s supposedly ready for the daily grind. But there’s also that 108MP camera. In a market flooded with affordable options, does the HONOR X7c truly stand out, or is it just another also-ran? Let’s break it down.

Design and Durability: Built to Last?

The HONOR X7c sports a clean, flat-frame design and comes in a few colours. It’s relatively light and slim, which is good news for those who don’t want a brick in their pocket. The IP64 rating is a welcome addition, meaning it should survive the odd splash or dusty conditions – a definite plus for the accident-prone.

Display: Smoothness Over Sharpness?

The 6.77-inch screen and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and general use feel nice and fluid. However, the HD+ resolution is a bit of a letdown. While it’s fine for everyday tasks, it’s not going to blow you away with super-sharp visuals, especially if you’re used to Full HD. On the plus side, it gets pretty bright, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble seeing it in the sun.

Performance: Daily Driver Material

Under the hood, the X7c has a Snapdragon 685 chip, which is a decent mid-range processor. Paired with a decent amount of RAM, it’ll handle your daily dose of social media, web browsing, and light gaming without breaking a sweat. Don’t expect it to handle demanding games, though.

Camera: 108MP Hype – Does It Deliver?

Okay, let’s talk about that camera. The HONOR X7c packs a 108MP main sensor, which is a big deal for a budget phone. In good lighting, you can get some detailed shots, and that high resolution gives you some room to crop. There’s also a 2MP depth sensor for those portrait mode effects. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera. The video recording tops out at 1080p, which is standard. The big question is, does that 108MP sensor translate to consistently great photos, or is it more about the numbers? We’ll need to see some real-world samples to judge.

Battery Life: The Real Star of the Show

This is where the HONOR X7c really shines. The 6,000mAh battery is an absolute monster. We’re seeing reports of it lasting for ages on a single charge, which is a huge plus for anyone who’s tired of constantly hunting for a plug. The fast charging is also a bonus, and there’s even a nifty ultra-saving mode for those “oh crap, I’m almost out of juice” moments.

Audio and Connectivity: The Basics Covered

The X7c has dual stereo speakers, which can get pretty loud. It also supports Hi-Res audio, which is a nice touch for audiophiles. You get the usual connectivity options, including a headphone jack (remember those?).

The Memeburn Verdict: Is It Worth Your Bucks?

The HONOR X7c is a bit of a mixed bag. It’s not the flashiest phone, and the screen resolution could be better. But it nails the basics: it’s durable, performs well for everyday tasks, and has incredible battery life. And that 108MP camera adds an interesting element, though its real-world performance needs closer scrutiny. If you’re looking for a reliable, no-nonsense phone that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, the X7c is definitely worth considering