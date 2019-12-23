Burn Media Sites
5 holiday music playlists from your favourite online streaming services

By Shereesa Moodley
The festive season is nothing without those good old tunes and holiday music playlists that get stuck in your head the moment you walk into a shopping mall.

If you want to take that Christmas cheer home with you though, it can be a little hard to remember all the good holiday songs.

That’s why we’re directing you to the best holiday music playlists available to stream on your favourite music apps.

Spotify

For something old school, Spotify’s got you covered with its Christmas Classics playlist featuring likes of Elvis Presley, The Jackson 5 and Nat King Cole.

YouTube Music

Head over to YouTube Music for something more modern with its Christmas Songs & Christmas Carols Playlist, which includes hits from Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Apple Music

Apple Music also features several festive playlists, and Essential Christmas includes all the best classic and pop songs of the season.

Deezer

Meanwhile, over on Deezer, you can also find the 100 Greatest Christmas Songs Ever playlist, a lengthy list of all the holiday songs you’ll ever need.

Making your own festive playlist?

If you’d rather create your own playlist to make sure all the festive music you love is in one place, here’s a short list of songs that are sure to wake your Christmas spirit.

  • Any version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer”.
  • Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You”
  • John Legend’s This Christmas album
  • Michael Buble’s Christmas album

Pro tip: festive playlists like these make excellent background noise while putting up the tree, or sitting through the family dinners.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn 

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

