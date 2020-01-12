Eskom: an improving grid means no load shedding forecast for Monday

Eskom on Sunday confirmed that no load shedding will take place overnight or on Monday.

“Eskom has managed to avoid load shedding over the weekend and no load shedding is expected tomorrow,” the utility wrote in an update on Sunday.

It noted that the power system is “showing some improvement”, this despite it announcing earlier on Sunday that nearly 14 000MW was unavailable due to outages.

Eskom was also able to replenish emergency reserves, which has given it enough confidence to declare that there will be a “low probability” of load shedding on Tuesday too.

Should power cuts ruin your day despite Eskom’s good news, you can find load shedding schedules for your city or municipality across the country here.

Feature image: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash