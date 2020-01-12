Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom: an improving grid means no load shedding forecast for Monday

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding power electricity nikola johnny mirkovic unsplash

Eskom on Sunday confirmed that no load shedding will take place overnight or on Monday.

“Eskom has managed to avoid load shedding over the weekend and no load shedding is expected tomorrow,” the utility wrote in an update on Sunday.

It noted that the power system is “showing some improvement”, this despite it announcing earlier on Sunday that nearly 14 000MW was unavailable due to outages.

Eskom was also able to replenish emergency reserves, which has given it enough confidence to declare that there will be a “low probability” of load shedding on Tuesday too.

Should power cuts ruin your day despite Eskom’s good news, you can find load shedding schedules for your city or municipality across the country here.

Feature image: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

