Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding for the first time in 2020

Well, 2020 is off to a good start. Eskom’s managed to avoid load shedding for 22 days over the festive season, however that comes to a screeching halt tonight.

The power utility on Saturday evening tweeted that power cuts are back on the menu today from 10pm through to 8am on Sunday.

Although Stage 2 will be implemented, Eskom tweeted earlier today that nearly 16 GW (gigawatts) of capacity was unavailable.

That’s nearly 7 GW more than what Eskom needs to avoid load shedding. It’s also nearly 2 GW higher than the Stage 6 load shedding period implemented last month.

Furthermore, Eskom noted that the abrupt load shedding announcement comes after Medupi’s conveyor belt system failed once more, something that also happened last year.

Basically, things aren’t looking good for next week and, well, the rest of 2020 to be real.

For schedules, be sure to take a look at our schedules guide for the entire country here.

Feature image: Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash