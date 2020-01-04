Keeping track of the weather (especially in Cape Town) isn’t the easiest of tasks. In a city where all four seasons can gust through…
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding for the first time in 2020
Well, 2020 is off to a good start. Eskom’s managed to avoid load shedding for 22 days over the festive season, however that comes to a screeching halt tonight.
The power utility on Saturday evening tweeted that power cuts are back on the menu today from 10pm through to 8am on Sunday.
#POWERALERT 2
Date: 04 January 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 22:00 tonight until 08:00 on Sunday @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @News24 @TheCitizen_News @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/HdJngew2h0
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 4, 2020
Although Stage 2 will be implemented, Eskom tweeted earlier today that nearly 16 GW (gigawatts) of capacity was unavailable.
That’s nearly 7 GW more than what Eskom needs to avoid load shedding. It’s also nearly 2 GW higher than the Stage 6 load shedding period implemented last month.
Date: 04 January 2020
No loadshedding is expected today.@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/xMbN0Prhyk
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 4, 2020
Furthermore, Eskom noted that the abrupt load shedding announcement comes after Medupi’s conveyor belt system failed once more, something that also happened last year.
Basically, things aren’t looking good for next week and, well, the rest of 2020 to be real.
For schedules, be sure to take a look at our schedules guide for the entire country here.
Feature image: Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash