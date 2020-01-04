Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding for the first time in 2020

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
eskom load shedding power electricity nikola johnny mirkovic unsplash

Well, 2020 is off to a good start. Eskom’s managed to avoid load shedding for 22 days over the festive season, however that comes to a screeching halt tonight.

The power utility on Saturday evening tweeted that power cuts are back on the menu today from 10pm through to 8am on Sunday.

Although Stage 2 will be implemented, Eskom tweeted earlier today that nearly 16 GW (gigawatts) of capacity was unavailable.

That’s nearly 7 GW more than what Eskom needs to avoid load shedding. It’s also nearly 2 GW higher than the Stage 6 load shedding period implemented last month.

Furthermore, Eskom noted that the abrupt load shedding announcement comes after Medupi’s conveyor belt system failed once more, something that also happened last year.

Basically, things aren’t looking good for next week and, well, the rest of 2020 to be real.

For schedules, be sure to take a look at our schedules guide for the entire country here.

Feature image: Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
reddit logo, publishing
15 subreddits that I got hopelessly addicted to in 2019
Social 6 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.