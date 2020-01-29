Google’s reportedly developing an all-in-one business app

Google is reportedly developing a new all-in-one app that combines its business and communication tools into a work hub.

According to The Verge (via The Information), the new app will merge business-orientated G-Suite applications and chat services into a single platform.

Though more details surrounding the app are unknown, Google is expected to include apps such as Gmail, Google Drive and Hangouts in the app. This could provide business with a new productivity tool, where they can manage and communicate with their teams more efficiently.

If Google releases the app, it will be the first time the company provides corporate customers with an all-in-one workplace tool.

Meanwhile, on the consumer side, Google recently launched new shopping updates and Collection suggestions in Search.

