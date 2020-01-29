Burn Media Sites
Google’s reportedly developing an all-in-one business app

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google business app

Google is reportedly developing a new all-in-one app that combines its business and communication tools into a work hub.

According to The Verge (via The Information), the new app will merge business-orientated G-Suite applications and chat services into a single platform.

Though more details surrounding the app are unknown, Google is expected to include apps such as Gmail, Google Drive and Hangouts in the app. This could provide business with a new productivity tool, where they can manage and communicate with their teams more efficiently.

If Google releases the app, it will be the first time the company provides corporate customers with an all-in-one workplace tool.

Meanwhile, on the consumer side, Google recently launched new shopping updates and Collection suggestions in Search.

Feature image: Pixabay via Pexels

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

