Google Search will soon suggest collections based on your searches

Google last week revealed new updates coming to Collections on Search that will allow users to access their frequently visited websites more efficiently.

Though Collections already gives users the option to save searches according to topics like recipes or DIY projects, Google will now automatically group related searches to help users find what they’re interested in even faster.

“These suggestions can be accessed any time from the Collections tab in the Google app,” the company said on its website.

Additionally, users can save Google’s suggestions to their collection and share them with others to collaborate as well.

“When sharing a collection, you’ll have the option to let others view it or to let others make changes,” the company further explained.

Users can also make their collections private or opt-out of suggestions too.

According to Google, the new features will begin rolling out for English users in the United States over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, the company also updated Search to show users shoppable fashion items all in one place.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn