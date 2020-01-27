Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google Search will soon suggest collections based on your searches

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google Search, collections

Google last week revealed new updates coming to Collections on Search that will allow users to access their frequently visited websites more efficiently.

Though Collections already gives users the option to save searches according to topics like recipes or DIY projects, Google will now automatically group related searches to help users find what they’re interested in even faster.

“These suggestions can be accessed any time from the Collections tab in the Google app,” the company said on its website.

Additionally, users can save Google’s suggestions to their collection and share them with others to collaborate as well.

“When sharing a collection, you’ll have the option to let others view it or to let others make changes,” the company further explained.

Users can also make their collections private or opt-out of suggestions too.

According to Google, the new features will begin rolling out for English users in the United States over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, the company also updated Search to show users shoppable fashion items all in one place.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.