Watch Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech live from Parliament here

At 2pm today, finance minister Tito Mboweni will give what could be his most important Budget Speech ever for South Africa.

While many South Africans are expecting the worse, and the rand doesn’t look to be too confident either, there’s a chance we could see a concrete economic turnaround strategy laid down by the part-time Twitter chef.

Thankfully for those who aren’t able to watch it on TV, it’ll be broadcast live on YouTube.

Find it embedded below, while the link to Parliament’s official YouTube channel can be found here.

Feature image: screenshot, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, via YouTube

