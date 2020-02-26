Burn Media Sites
News

Here’s what South Africans are saying ahead of today’s Budget Speech

Shereesa Moodley
Shereesa Moodley
While South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is set to deliver this year’s Budget Speech later this afternoon, citizens are already airing their grievances about the country’s financial state on Twitter.

Many don’t have high hopes for the year ahead, while others have taken to proposing their own ideas about how the government should manage the economy.

While the tweets continue to roll in, the Budget Speech will take place in Cape Town at 2pm this afternoon.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

