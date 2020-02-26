Here’s what South Africans are saying ahead of today’s Budget Speech

While South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is set to deliver this year’s Budget Speech later this afternoon, citizens are already airing their grievances about the country’s financial state on Twitter.

Many don’t have high hopes for the year ahead, while others have taken to proposing their own ideas about how the government should manage the economy.

Budget Day. The day on which the ANC makes promises they can’t keep with money we don’t have. #Budget2020 — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 26, 2020

How about we cut MP salaries and give them minimum wage until they start performing? Who does their appraisals #BudgetSpeech2020 #Budget2020 — Njabulo 🇿🇦 (@iNjabulo_) February 26, 2020

Budget speech has never favoured the poor working class #Budget2020 — Tsuli (@Tsuli007) February 26, 2020

Instead of increasing VAT & Sin

tax that destroy small businesses

& increase unemployment… Tito Mboweni must just take away

unnecessary & costly privileges of

MP’s & decrease their salaries.#Budget2020#BudgetSpeech2020

— 🌈Poloko Gaethijwe (@Pk_Gaethijwe) February 26, 2020

So sprits and beer prices are going up huh. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/mhRW4cajIu — Død Xøla (@Xeth_Ola) February 26, 2020

Shrinking the size of government must include politicans. Cut down the number of lawmakers & executives. We don’t need so many MPs, MPLs, Councillors, Ministers & MECs. The few remaining must take a pay cut, a cut on perks & a freeze on their lowered wages. Sacrifice. #Budget2020 — 🌚 (@SimplyThandeka) February 26, 2020

While the tweets continue to roll in, the Budget Speech will take place in Cape Town at 2pm this afternoon.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn