Update: Cape Town Metrorail train service resumes after earlier power cut

Update, Thursday 27 Feb, 5.30pm: Eskom has restored the power to the Cape Town Metrorail train system, the service announced on Twitter.

Metrorail has also now resumed its service.

Delays of more than 60 minutes should be expected.

Original article: The Cape Town Metrorail train service is “temporarily suspended” across the province due to a “loss of overhead electrical power”, the public transport operator announced on Thursday.

“The regional train service is temporarily suspended due to loss of traction power supply,” it added in a later tweet.

This effectively means that, as of 4pm, no passenger trains are running in Cape Town on any line.

What’s the cause of the power loss?

While the initial statement suggested that a technical issue was at fault a statement released by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (PRASA) acting regional manager Raymond Maseko suggests that the power has been cut by Eskom directly.

“It saddens me to confirm that the entire regional network has been temporarily suspended this afternoon due to Eskom cutting our traction power supply,” said Maseko.

Maseko has also revealed that salary payments have been delayed to the PRASA employees, suggesting that non-payment could be an issue.

News24’s Jenna Etheridge has also confirmed that no trains would be operating for the remainder of Thursday.

Commuters across Cape Town stranded

Cape Town Metrorail passengers were asked to make use of their “own alternative transport,” but many don’t have that luxury.

“This is a disaster,” one passenger wrote.

It’s not clear when power will be restored. Metrorail’s Twitter account has also confirmed that there are no buses available.

Commuters can follow Metrorail Telegram or Twitter for updates.

This is a developing story. Expect further updates.

