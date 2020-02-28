Google, Adidas and EA Sports to launch new Jacquard inspired by football

Google’s smart clothing brand Jacquard is gearing up to launch a new product in partnership with EA Sports and Adidas Football.

The companies teased the upcoming release via the Adidas Football Twitter page with a trailer suggesting that the product will be related to EA’s FIFA mobile game.

Though further details about the product are still under wraps, Google last year partnered up with both Levi’s and Saint Laurent to launch smart clothing items you can control through the Google Assistant.

This suggests that the upcoming product, launching 10 March, will also function in a similar way.

Feature image: Google Jacquard

