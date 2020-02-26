Donald Trump is well known for inventing words, but his latest creation is a little more serious. In a tweet on Wednesday challenging his critics in the media and government, the US president addressed what he believes is manufactured fear towards the coronavirus outbreak. Oh wait, that’s “caronavirus” if you’re Donald Trump.

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

He could’ve used COVID-19 — the current preferred moniker for the virus — or 2019-nCoV. But nope.

The latest spelling error made by Donald Trump garnered just under 40 000 likes, 10 000 retweets, and plenty of snarky commentary since it was published three hours ago.

If you would learn how to spell it (#coronavirus ; #Covid19) , it would give the nation more confidence that you actually cared about this potential pandemic. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 26, 2020

Rather than panic, tune out the low interest, dishonest, and destructive person in the White House. At a time when concerns are warranted, you would think he could put out a responsible tweet and actually spell coronavirus correctly. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 26, 2020

Others called Trump’s stance on the virus “dangerous af”.

But this is different. This is dangerous af. The markets are not more important than public safety and people’s lives. Coronavirus is a pandemic NOW and is going to be a global pandemic soon. It’s not a question of if. It’s a question of when. 2/ — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 26, 2020

As much as I wish the “Caronavirus” is just overblown media hype, it is indeed spreading to many countries outside China and is a new disease that inspires fear in many people. Even if the flu kills more people, the coronavirus has the potential to do the same after it spreads. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 26, 2020

Others shared Trump’s stance on the coronavirus.

I noticed “just like that” every news outlet started pushing the same talking point about the Coronavirus. It all started the exact same day. Interesting. Now, stay healthy, wash hands and MAGA 🇺🇸 — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 26, 2020

While others just joined the thread to post memes — a wholly acceptable reason.

Looks like your revised forecast for the #CoronaVirusOutbreak means Hawaii and Alaska are screwed. #NotTheSharpiestPresident pic.twitter.com/3QyaCXmQCU — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) February 26, 2020

JUST IN:

Trump blames the media for stoking fears that HE is not safe from the #Coronavirus. “Never fear! I’ll be okay!”- @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YRVGkHAw26 — Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) February 26, 2020

Coronavirus: hype or real cause for concern?

The US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) on Wednesday stated that there’s “no reported community spread” of the virus in the US.

There is currently no reported community spread of #COVID19 in the US. People should follow everyday measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water. Stay informed; visit https://t.co/1ifchVyxUM. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2020

In January, WHO declared the outbreak a “global emergency”.

According to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus outbreak dashboard — a must-visit resource — more than 81 000 people have contracted the virus thus far, with 57 cases confirmed in the US. Cases have also ballooned into the hundreds and beyond in Iran, South Korea and Italy.

For South Africa, the coronavirus is of little concern at this point in time. Just two cases has been recognised on the continent in Algeria and Egypt.

But assuming that coronavirus will just disappear at the snap of a finger would be fallacious and foolish.

More than 2700 people have died as a result of the virus thus far.

Donald Trump’s previous spelling gaffes

Trump is used to creating new words on Twitter.

In 2017, the US President famously created the world covfefe which still doesn’t have a definition.

In December 2018, he claimed that “democrats can’t find a smocking gun” that would tie the Trump 2016 campaign to Russia.

Both tweets are alive and well and have since amassed more than 200 000 likes combined.

I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Trump is expected to hold a press conference about the US government’s response to coronavirus later today.

