‘Emergency maintenance’ could mean load shedding on Thursday

Eskom has warned that there could be load shedding on Thursday as power plants will be taken offline for “emergency repairs”.

The utility made the announcement on Wednesday evening, but failed to detail which power plants would be down or the reason for the emergency maintenance.

It did state that 11 773 MW was unavailable due to unplanned outages. 4602 MW was offline due to maintenance.

That’s not much of a deviation from Tuesday’s numbers of 11 707 MW and 4737 MW respectively.

Eskom hasn’t yet implemented load shedding this week, but South Africa did see Stage 2 load shedding last weekend to recover emergency reserves.

In earlier updates published this week, it noted that reserves are at adequate levels.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn