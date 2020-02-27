Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

‘Emergency maintenance’ could mean load shedding on Thursday

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
load shedding on thursday candle eskom, load shedding on monday

Eskom has warned that there could be load shedding on Thursday as power plants will be taken offline for “emergency repairs”.

The utility made the announcement on Wednesday evening, but failed to detail which power plants would be down or the reason for the emergency maintenance.

It did state that 11 773 MW was unavailable due to unplanned outages. 4602 MW was offline due to maintenance.

That’s not much of a deviation from Tuesday’s numbers of 11 707 MW and 4737 MW respectively.

Eskom hasn’t yet implemented load shedding this week, but South Africa did see Stage 2 load shedding last weekend to recover emergency reserves.

In earlier updates published this week, it noted that reserves are at adequate levels.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource, especially if there is load shedding on Thursday.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
rand south africa budget speech
What SA’s politicians loved and loathed about the 2020 Budget Speech
News 27 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.