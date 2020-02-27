Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

What SA’s politicians loved and loathed about the 2020 Budget Speech

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
rand south africa budget speech

The 2020 Budget Speech has been delivered, with steep hikes to sin tax, fuel levies and more investment into state-owned enterprises. But what did Tito Mboweni’s fellow politicians think about his announcement?

VF Plus

The VF Plus isn’t happy about government’s further investment into state-owned enterprises, but did recognise the need to keep Eskom afloat. For this, it believes government pension funds should be used to rescue Eskom, while SAA should be privatised.

The DA

Slightly more annoyed at the SAA news it seems, the DA bemoaned another bailout made to the national carrier.

“It is outrageous that funds desperately needed to stimulate the economy and the creation of jobs is to poured into the SAA vanity project,” said George Hill-Lewis, the party’s shadow minister of finance.

The ACDP

The ACDP’s Steve Swart “welcomed” Mboweni’s measures to address the government wage bill and praised further investment into prosecuting bodies NPA and Hawks.

GOOD Party

Good’s Brett Herron called cutting expenditure a “bitter medicine that we must swallow” but saw it important that workers do not suffer.

“We need to cut out the bloated executives so that we can save the jobs we need,” he added.

The EFF

Interestingly, the EFF had little to nothing to say about the Budget Speech initially, but did take the post-speech Twitter opportunity to post pictures of Julius Malema with “the future”.

“We owe it to ourselves and to the next generation to fulfill [sic] the struggle for Economic Freedom in our Lifetime,” the party tweeted.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi late on Wednesday tweeted that Floyd Shivambu inspired the ANC’s Sovreign Wealth Fund idea.

The party finally posted its official stance on the Budget Speech just before 8pm on Wednesday evening, calling it “unsurprisingly neo-liberal and uninspiring”.

Other politicians

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has had plenty to say on Twitter largely concerning the 2020 Budget Speech’s lack of consideration for youth employment.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Google translate
Congrats, you now know five new languages thanks to Google Translate
Google 27 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.