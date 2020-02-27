Burn Media Sites
Congrats, you now know five new languages thanks to Google Translate

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google translate

Google on Wednesday revealed that five new languages are now available on Google Translate, allowing more people around the world to benefit from the tool.

Thanks to “advancements” in machine learning, Translate now supports Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur, languages primarily spoken in Rwanda, India, and Central Asia, respectively.

According to Google, the addition of these languages means that Translate now supports 108 languages around the world.

“Translate supports both text translation and website translation for each of these languages,” the company added.

Additionally, Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur have virtual keyboard support on the platform too.

Back in January, Google also revealed that it’s working on a real-time transcribe tool for Translate as well, which will be extremely handy for intrepid travellers.

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.