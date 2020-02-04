Burn Media Sites
You can now track your valuables with Google Assistant and Tile

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google Assistant

Google on Monday revealed a new Assistant tool that will help you locate your missing keys and other valuables via Bluetooth tracker Tile.

This means you will now be able to ask the Google Assistant to find your missing items by tracking Tile’s small attachable trackers.

“You can use the Assistant on any Nest device, like the Nest Mini or Nest Hub, to ring your Tile, or check your Tile’s last seen location,” Google explained on its website.

To track your stuff, you can say things like “Hey Google, where is my purse?” or “Hey Google, make my backpack ring”.

Additionally, the Assistant will also tell you the last known location of your possessions based on street addresses or other smart devices in your home, depending on where it is.

Of course, for the tool to work, you will need to own your own Tile trackers and one of Google Nest devices.

Currently, Google Assistant’s Tile functionality is only available in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

