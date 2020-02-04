Burn Media Sites
SAA peacocks its swanky Airbus A350-900 business class cabin on Instagram

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
saa a350 900

For all the issues SAA has dealt with recently, there’s one shining light in the company: its fleet of A350-900s.

Four planes leased from the likes of Mauritius and Hainan arrived late last year for the cash-strapped airline.

They offer less fuel-intensive operations to and from longer distance destinations, but also, according to images posted to Instagram, pretty swanky cabins.

Peacocking a bit this week, SAA posted to Instagram shots of inside the A350-900s cabin, showing what those who travel business to the likes of JFK can expect.

The majority of SAA’s fleet still consists of much older A340 and A330 aircraft, so if you find yourself on one of these planes in the near future count yourself lucky.

Feature image: one of SAA’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg in January 2020, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

