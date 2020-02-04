For all the issues SAA has dealt with recently, there’s one shining light in the company: its fleet of A350-900s.

Four planes leased from the likes of Mauritius and Hainan arrived late last year for the cash-strapped airline.

They offer less fuel-intensive operations to and from longer distance destinations, but also, according to images posted to Instagram, pretty swanky cabins.

Peacocking a bit this week, SAA posted to Instagram shots of inside the A350-900s cabin, showing what those who travel business to the likes of JFK can expect.

The majority of SAA’s fleet still consists of much older A340 and A330 aircraft, so if you find yourself on one of these planes in the near future count yourself lucky.

Feature image: one of SAA’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg in January 2020, by Andy Walker/Memeburn