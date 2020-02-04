Burn Media Sites
Today’s Google Doodle honours the late Nkosi Johnson on his birthday

Shereesa Moodley
Shereesa Moodley
Nkosi Johnson google doodle

Google is today honouring Nkosi Johnson with a Google Doodle celebrating the late HIV/AIDS activist’s birthday.

Johnson, who died in 2001 at the age of 12, was known for his efforts in educating South Africans about HIV/AIDS and the stigma surrounding the condition.

The sombre Doodle depicts Johnson standing above a sea of people with a microphone, ready to make a speech.

“Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of a voice of change heard by millions around the world,” Google said on its Doodle website.

The image has since encouraged South Africans to remember Nkosi Johnson too.

Feature image: Google Doodle

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

