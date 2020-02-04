Google is today honouring Nkosi Johnson with a Google Doodle celebrating the late HIV/AIDS activist’s birthday.

Johnson, who died in 2001 at the age of 12, was known for his efforts in educating South Africans about HIV/AIDS and the stigma surrounding the condition.

The sombre Doodle depicts Johnson standing above a sea of people with a microphone, ready to make a speech.

“Today’s Doodle honours the life and legacy of a voice of change heard by millions around the world,” Google said on its Doodle website.

The image has since encouraged South Africans to remember Nkosi Johnson too.

Today’s Google Doodle is So Heart-Warming — It celebrates, Xolani Nkosi-Johnson who would’ve turned 31 today. He will forever be remembered for his impact and the change in perception of the stigma that is attached to HIV/AIDS — “We are all the same” — Arabile Gumede (@ArabileG) February 4, 2020

Славимо Нкоси Џонсона

“Care for us and accept us – we are all human beings,” said Nkosi Johnson, the South African activist who courageously campaigned for the equal rights of children with AIDS.https://t.co/nTLXwYhKbx #GoogleDoodles — Do slobode! (@milosdjajic) February 4, 2020

What a beautiful tribute today by Google to Nkosi Johnson on his birthday – such an iconic moment in the history of South Africa and HIV globally. pic.twitter.com/cUj5qMs7fF — Laura Lopez Gonzalez (@LLopezGonzalez) February 4, 2020

