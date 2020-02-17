HBO Max teases fan-favourite titles ahead of May launch

WarnerMedia on Friday released a trailer for HBO Max, teasing the streaming platform’s upcoming line-up of shows and movies.

“The characters, the moments, the worlds, together for the first time,” the company said on YouTube, offering viewers a glimpse at fan-favourite titles like Friends, Game of Thrones and South Park.

The trailer also features snippets of Joker, The Matrix, Crazy Rich Asians and Euphoria, all confirming that HBO Max is set to feature a wide range of well-loved content.

WarnerMedia first announced HBO Max back in July last year before later confirming that the streaming service will launch in the United States this May.

The service will cost users $14.99 per month.

Feature image: screenshot, HBO Max via YouTube