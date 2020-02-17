Burn Media Sites
Instagram’s CEO has revealed why there’s no iPad app yet

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Instagram iPad

If you’re still hoping for an Instagram app designed for iPad, don’t hold your breath.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has reportedly revealed why the company is yet to make a version of its app for the device.

“We only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet,” Mosseri said.

This means that Instagram is essentially too busy to make an iPad-specific app because it has more important things to focus on.

In the past few weeks, in fact, the company has launched new safety features, unfollow suggestions and is testing DMs on the web too.

While the news that an Instagram app for iPad might never arrive is disheartening for some, however, Adam Mosseri also revealed that there are a select number of users who don’t see ads on the platform at all.

The test will reportedly help Instagram “understand the effect” of an ad-free app experience.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

