Transport & Travel

South Africa’s favourite pancake topping is not syrup, Nutella or cream

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
pancake onion pancake tuesday pexels

Ahead of Pancake Tuesday, Uber Eats on Monday revealed what toppings are most ordered by South African eaters on its platform. The results were pretty unexpected.

For one, we should mention that sweet toppings ultimately outnumber savoury on Uber Eats’ top ten list, but onion is no less the most popular pancake topping in South Africa.

Here’s the list in full:

  • Onions
  • Cream
  • Sugar
  • Chocolate
  • Nutella
  • Syrup
  • Banana
  • Ice Cream
  • Cheese
  • Strawberry

“While savoury wins, 8 out of the top ten toppings is sweet, so the better question is, are the onions caramelised? No one knows, but what we can confirm is that the Uber Eats app, saw an increase of over 440% in orders of pancakes from 2017 to just last year,” said Uber Eats.

Uber Eats doesn’t really define what it deems a “pancake” in this release though, so it could include Ethiopian injera, Chinese bing or Greek tiganites — all usually served with savoury toppings.

Nevertheless, onion isn’t the strangest thing you’ll find on a pancake though.

According to the company, the UK’s top pancake topping is sausage. Now that’s a thought.

Feature image: Matheus Gomes via Pexels

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

