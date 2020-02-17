After confirming that Stranger Things 4 would go beyond fictional American town Hawkins last year, Netflix on Friday officially confirmed that the horror series’ fourth season will take audiences all the way to Russia.

“From Russia with love…” the company teased, also revealing that beloved character Hopper, who seemingly died in the last episode of season three, is actually alive.

The short trailer further suggests that Hopper is a Russian prisoner too, a move that many fans were convinced of at the end of the show’s third season.

“So it was kinda like they gave it to us. It was a big obvious hint,” one fan commented.

Though the anticipation for season four is building, however, Netflix is yet to reveal when Stranger Things 4 will stream.

Feature image: screenshot, Stranger Things via YouTube