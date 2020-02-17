Burn Media Sites
Stranger Things 4 ‘From Russia with love’ teaser confirms that Hopper is alive

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Stranger Things 4

After confirming that Stranger Things 4 would go beyond fictional American town Hawkins last year, Netflix on Friday officially confirmed that the horror series’ fourth season will take audiences all the way to Russia.

“From Russia with love…” the company teased, also revealing that beloved character Hopper, who seemingly died in the last episode of season three, is actually alive.

The short trailer further suggests that Hopper is a Russian prisoner too, a move that many fans were convinced of at the end of the show’s third season.

“So it was kinda like they gave it to us. It was a big obvious hint,” one fan commented.

Though the anticipation for season four is building, however, Netflix is yet to reveal when Stranger Things 4 will stream.

Feature image: screenshot, Stranger Things via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

