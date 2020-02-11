Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

YouTube could soon offer subscription service for third-party streaming platforms

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
YouTube

A report by The Information on Monday revealed that YouTube is working on a subscription service that will allow users to access multiple third-party streaming sites from a single platform.

According to the publication, people familiar with the matter confirmed that the company talked to a number of entertainment platforms about the possible service.

This means that you could soon access all your favourite shows and movies from different streaming services all through your YouTube account.

The service will be similar to Apple TV and Amazon TV in the United States, where users can watch content from the likes of HBO, Showtime and other streaming sites.

Already, YouTube TV in the US provides users with access to channels like Disney Channel, NBC and Fox. Partnering with streaming services, however, will allow a wider range of content on YouTube.

The company, meanwhile, is yet to confirm the move or whether it will extend beyond the borders of the US.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/ Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
#broomchallenge
#broomchallenge: the Twitter hoax that’s got everyone trying to balance brooms
Trends & Hashtags 11 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.