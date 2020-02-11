A report by The Information on Monday revealed that YouTube is working on a subscription service that will allow users to access multiple third-party streaming sites from a single platform.

According to the publication, people familiar with the matter confirmed that the company talked to a number of entertainment platforms about the possible service.

This means that you could soon access all your favourite shows and movies from different streaming services all through your YouTube account.

The service will be similar to Apple TV and Amazon TV in the United States, where users can watch content from the likes of HBO, Showtime and other streaming sites.

Already, YouTube TV in the US provides users with access to channels like Disney Channel, NBC and Fox. Partnering with streaming services, however, will allow a wider range of content on YouTube.

The company, meanwhile, is yet to confirm the move or whether it will extend beyond the borders of the US.

