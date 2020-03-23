Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google’s ‘Teach From Home’ hub to help teachers during COVID-19 pandemic

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
google account logo

Google on Monday launched its Teach From Home hub in aid of teachers and learners across the world unable to attend school.

The hub, which is supported by UNESCO, is an “evolving resource” that lists a number of tools, including tips and tutorials for teachers, apps and programs that aid in this endeavour, and suggestions on how to keep connected to other teachers.

“Teach From Home is currently available in English, with downloadable toolkits available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Polish, and additional languages coming soon,” said Google.

The company also announced a $10-million Distance Learning Fund “to support organisations around the world that help educators access resources they need to provide high quality learning opportunities to children, particularly those in underserved communities“.

Feature image: Google

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
wits university coronavirus dashboard south africa
Wits launches a super detailed dashboard for South African COVID-19 cases
Bio & Health Tech 23 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.