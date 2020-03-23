Google’s ‘Teach From Home’ hub to help teachers during COVID-19 pandemic

Google on Monday launched its Teach From Home hub in aid of teachers and learners across the world unable to attend school.

The hub, which is supported by UNESCO, is an “evolving resource” that lists a number of tools, including tips and tutorials for teachers, apps and programs that aid in this endeavour, and suggestions on how to keep connected to other teachers.

“Teach From Home is currently available in English, with downloadable toolkits available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Polish, and additional languages coming soon,” said Google.

The company also announced a $10-million Distance Learning Fund “to support organisations around the world that help educators access resources they need to provide high quality learning opportunities to children, particularly those in underserved communities“.

Feature image: Google