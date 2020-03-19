Ster-Kinekor will cull morning and late shows, limit audience in theatres

Movie distributor Ster-Kinekor on Thursday announced measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its theatres.

According to the company, “certain hygiene protocol steps had already been taken including the placement of hand sanitizers in cinemas and minimizing staff in periods when they are not required,” it said in an email to media.

But more importantly, there’s big news for theatre-goers too.

“The Executive Committee and leadership team are encouraging social distancing inside the cinema, by ensuring that two seats be left empty between each booked seat,” it added

“In addition, cinema capacity for each show will be capped at 100.”

Finally, and the most drastic measure is the culling of morning shows before 12pm and evening shows after 8pm.

Normal shows will otherwise resume.

Feature image: Jake Hills via Unsplash