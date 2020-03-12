In 2019, we forgot braai stands and plasma TVs in the back of Ubers

2019 wasn’t what we’d call a good year, but we really feel for you if you lost your braai stand in an Uber.

That’s right. The ride-sharing company is back with everything South Africans lost in the back of Ubers in 2019. And the list is staggering.

“The annual Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of both our riders’ most commonly forgotten items and most unique lost items,” the company said in a release.

“It also highlights which cities are most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week people forget items most, and of course, tips on how to get your lost items back using the Uber app.”

In previous years, we’ve seen riders literally forget their pets, tuxedos for their pet, and even a “professional grade hula hoop”. The last one was my bad.

What South Africa forgot in the back of Ubers in 2019

We’ve mentioned braai stands, but Uber riders also forgot the following in the back of their rides:

Skateboard

Scanner

Weaves/Wig/hair piece

Plasma TV

X-Rays

Asthma pump and Medication

Cooler Box

Groceries

Perfume

Grinding Machine

Wheelchair Paddles

100-piece cutlery set

Bible

Baby Car set and play mat

Helium balloons

Alcohol

PS4 controller

Breast Pump and breast milk

Crate of eggs

How are you going to forget a whole wig? And what even is a “grinding machine”?

The most commonly-lost items are, of course, phones. The ride-hailing company also notes that cameras are up there as well, along with keys, wallets and purses, and headphones.

Here’s the full list of the most commonly-forgotten items in SA:

Phone/camera

Keys

Wallet/purse

Headphones/speaker

Backpack/bag/folders/box/luggage

Clothing

Glasses

Vape/e-cig

Water bottle/bottle/thermos

Umbrella

Finally, which cities are most forgetful?

According to Uber, you Durbanites forget more goods in your Ubers than any other city in South Africa. Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth follow in that order.

Riders are also more likely to forget things on Fridays and Thursdays, around 4pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Feature image: Uber