Load shedding to halt at 11pm, restart at Stage 2 tomorrow morning

Eskom will halt load shedding tonight, and resume in the morning, the utility announced on Friday.

This comes after Stage 4 load shedding was stepped down to Stage 3 at 2pm Friday.

Stage 3 load shedding will continue until 11pm Friday. The utility will then stop load shedding until 7am Saturday, when it will resume at Stage 2.

The good news is that Koeberg’s faulty power unit will be switched on tomorrow, a day earlier than expected.

This, coupled with lower weekend demand, is the reason load shedding will be taken down two notches.

Koeberg faults caused by jellyfish

South Africa has been forced to face Stage 4 load shedding for the first time in three months after Koeberg’s unit 1 generator tripped due to cooling issues.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, Eskom explained that the faults were caused by jellyfish and other marine life which clogged the seawater filter.

The filter was undamaged and has since been restored.

Eskom has failed to issue an update on the status of the seven generating units which failed last weekend.

As of 5pm Friday, planned and unplanned outages cut more than 16 700 MW from the national grid.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn