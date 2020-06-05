Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

MTN delays launch of 5G network to end of June

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
mtn 5g network

MTN has confirmed plans to launch a 5G network in South Africa in June. However, the company noted that the launch needed to be pushed back from the initial planned date.

As spotted by MyBroadband, MTN’s Y’ello Trader magazine promotes the new 5G plans alongside the launch of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. In the fine-print, MTN says that the 5G network service offering is valid from 1 June.

MTN has confirmed the planned launch of the network to Memeburn and other publications. Initial plans aimed to launch the network at the beginning of June. The delay results from difficulties shipping the required equipment into the country. As a result, MTN has pushed the launch to the end of the month.

“We are planning to launch by end of June when we will have all the equipment available,” MTN told Memeburn.

Exact details around the network offering, such as whether 5G plans will be priced separately and whether these plans will be limited to major cities, are not yet available.

However, according to MTN’s Y’ello Trader, both contract and prepaid customers with LTE SIM cards and 5G devices will qualify for the service. 5G service will also only be available in LTE coverage areas and LTE SIM card price plan rates will apply.

Multiple 5G devices are now available to consumers in South Africa. MTN’s 5G network joins the newly launched Vodacom 5G network and existing 5G provider Rain in offering South Africans access to the high-speed 5G spectrum.

Feature image: MTN

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

News

