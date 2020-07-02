Burn Media Sites
Geek Culture

GirlCode to hold hackathon to combat COVID-19 challenges

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
GirlCode Hackathon-Hack From Home Poster June 2020

Non-profit organisation GirlCode will be holding a virtual hackathon inviting young women to create software solutions to help overcome challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this is the organisation’s seventh annual hackathon, it will be its first virtual hackathon.

“For GirlCode, the new normal presented a unique opportunity to provide innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide, hence the seventh installment of the GirlCode Annual Hackathon, dubbed ‘Hack from Home’ will be a virtual hackathon to overcome the COVID-19 challenges,” the organisation said in a press release.

The hackathon will take place on the first weekend in August to coincide with Women’s Month in South Africa.

According to GirlCode, the hackathon aims to provide young women with an opportunity to develop some of the real-world skills they need to enter the business environment.

“We are thrilled to host our inaugural virtual hackathon. I encourage participants to think about local solutions that relate to one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals within the context of a COVID-19 period,” GirlCode chairperson Zandile Mkwanazi said in a statement.

“To build solutions that connect people and drive better productivity. This can be a solution about local deliveries, small businesses serving their communities, women in rural areas selling their beaded work online, the sky is the limit.”

Girlcode 2020 hackathon details

The themes for the hackathon will be social good and COVID-19. As such, participants will work on ideas and solutions to help people overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The hackathon will run from 31 July to 2 August. To join, you will need to be part of a team of two to four people.

Participants also need to be women residing in South Africa who are either college/varsity students, recent graduates, or have coding experience less than two years. You will need to be at least 18 years old to enter.

Participants stand to win prizes such as laptops, tablets, and vouchers for online courses. Meanwhile, the hackathon will have a grand prize of R10 000.

Registration is open until 24 July. You can sign up to participate at girlcodehack.devpost.com.

Feature image: GirlCode

 

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

