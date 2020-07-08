South Africans respond as Takealot lists a coffin on sale

Takealot caught the attention of South Africans overnight as users noticed that the e-commerce platform now lists a coffin on sale.

While we’re used to seeing an influx of hygiene products and masks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the listing of a coffin was an unexpected turn for many.

ShopKing listed the coffin, with the order fulfilled by Takealot. It has a stated list price of R5500, but users can buy it at a discount of R4899. Takealot also provides free delivery.

However, the company specifies that the coffin is a non-returnable item. It’s currently in stock in Takealot’s Cape Town warehouse.

South African Twitter users had a laugh at the listing, finding humour in the situation.

Takealot started trending as a result, with “Takealot coffin” showing up in the search suggestions when typing in the company’s name.

You can see a few of the responses to the listing below:

The no return policy on the Takealot coffins is understandable. You can’t not need a coffin anymore after buying it. — Muchi4TheKids (@Sipho_Says) July 7, 2020

With Takealot poor delivery service, you would probably have to order the coffin as soon as you start feeling sick. pic.twitter.com/yRH24obW5C — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) July 7, 2020

Who found out about takealot coffin sales? What were you searching for 😀?

…and oh, it's non returnable 😂 pic.twitter.com/jATOpDno3G — I'm a Makhathini (@_Mcebo_) July 7, 2020

Towards the end of June, #COVID19isGettingCloser started trending in South Africa as case numbers and deaths climbed.

Feature image: Screenshot