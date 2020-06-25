COVID-19 in South Africa: #Covid19isGettingCloser trends as cases rise

As COVID-19 cases in South Africa surge past the 110 000 mark, locals have taken to Twitter to share their concerns and experiences under #Covid19isGettingCloser.

The hashtag started trending on 25 June as the previous day’s report on total cases included over 5 688 new cases (for a total of 111 796). Meanwhile, deaths rose by 103 to 2205.

The Western Cape remains the hotspot for COVID-19 cases in South Africa. But other provinces have seen significant spikes in new cases — especially the country’s economic hub Gauteng.

Local Twitter users shared their experiences with the disease caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They also questioned complacency around the pandemic.

Meanwhile, others called for increased lockdown restrictions to be reintroduced.

You can see some of the reactions and tweets below:

#Covid19isGettingCloser and closer to us and the people we know. It looks like it is inevitable we are all going to get it. Are you prepared to face coronavirus in your own home? Are you ready to wrestle with it? If not, why are we so complacent about it? — T. (@tboseZA) June 25, 2020

I've done all i can on my side to abide by the lockdown regulations but i have a younger brother who's always in the streets. I've made peace with the fact that he might infect me #Covid19IsGettingCloser pic.twitter.com/z0pHLxhdYQ — kenneth mainganye (@KMMainganye) June 25, 2020

1 Case : Level 5 100K Cases : Advanced Level 3 Pro Max #Covid19isGettingCloser#Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/Hie4NuIte3 — Thupana M🥃 (@thupana_m) June 25, 2020

#Covid19isGettingCloser..Yhooo Guys this thing is real..My mother and my aunt Tested Positive😭 and they are in Hospital…this is my 3rd day ndiQuarantinile, they said they will only test me and the kids when we have symptoms..Only God knows yhooo! — Ncumisa Ncumie Gxarha😍 (@Ncumilious) June 25, 2020

#Covid19isGettingCloser , there is a reported case 2 robots down the road from my home pic.twitter.com/WBCQTbCcDj — MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) June 25, 2020

The rate things are going, we need a bonus level. #Covid19isGettingCloser — Deon Govender (@djdeong) June 25, 2020

My mom survived the virus. Without the support system of friends and family it would’ve ended in tears. Sikhonza uthixo ophilayo #Covid19isGettingCloser — Bantubonke (@Bantu_bonke7) June 25, 2020

Users also urged people to stay home and stay safe.

As South Africa approaches its peak in coronavirus infections, it remains important to steer clear of fake news and scams surrounding the pandemic.

Wits launched a COVID-19 dashboard for South Africa to help the public keep track of case numbers and deaths.

Security experts have also warned of malware that takes advantage of pandemic fears and concerns.

You can also get information on COVID-19 and local cases from the government coronavirus website.

Feature image: Photo Mix via Pixabay