Africanize: New food delivery app launches in Cape Town

A new food delivery app called Africanize has launched in Cape Town, with a focus on including small-scale food entrepreneurs and gourmet chefs.

The web app allows customers to order meals from local small-scale restaurants for city-wide delivery in Cape Town.

“Africanize isn’t just another food delivery app. Born out of the need to include small scale food entrepreneurs in the booming market of food delivery, Africanize is about empowerment,” the company said in a press release.

“By offering delivery support and a marketing platform for small food entrepreneurs, we are levelling the playing ground with the big restaurant chains and big app delivery companies.”

The app also aims to onboard kitchens without a physical storefront.

This also includes kitchens that provide homecooked meals for customers.

The company refers to these as “cloud kitchens”, since they only accept online orders from customers rather than walk-in customers.

Currently, to enable city-wide deliveries, the app charges a markup on food items. Meanwhile, service charges will only roll out in 2021.

“Africanize welcomes all kinds of entrepreneurs from township takeaway joints, professional chefs wanting to expand their client base, Instagram Foodies and small scale restaurants,” the company says.

How to use the Africanize food delivery web app

Customers can order food on the Africanize website.

As more restaurants and entrepreneurs join the platform, more variety will be available.

The website already has local cuisine categories set out, including Braai, Cape Malay, Halaal, West African, Indian, and more.

Current restaurants include Cooking With Hlali, Nozi Tshisanyama, and M&N Kitchen.

Entrepreneurs and small scale restaurants can also register to join the platform using the Register Kitchen form.

Feature image: Screenshot/Africanize