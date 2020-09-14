Google launches digital hub with free courses, job seeking tools, and resources for businesses

Google has announced a new digital hub that provides free tools and resources to individuals, job seekers, and businesses in South Africa.

The Grow With Google hub includes a range of tools and services for small businesses, job seekers, and online teachers.

The hub was launched to help combat the economic difficulties and unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For individuals, the hub includes links to free online courses from Google’s Digital Skills for Africa platform.

It also includes links to Google’s job search engine tool, which aggregates advertised positions from local job listing sites.

Other tools included in the hub for individuals are mental wellbeing tips and guides on how to stay safe online.

Meanwhile, the site also provides many tools for small businesses.

Google especially highlights the inclusion of the free marketing kit from Google My Business, as well as the Market Finder tool.

The Marketing Kit is a free tool that helps entrepreneurs market their businesses with free stickers, posters, social posts, and other resources.

Meanwhile, Market Finder helps small business owners find new audiences in other countries who are interested in their products.

Google to help fund digital skills and job creation initiatives

Google also outlined its investments in job creation and digital skills training in Africa during the launch of its hub on 14 September.

In Africa, Google plans to give 25 000 educators access to free online training sessions and resources.

The company has also set aside R50 million in grants for non-profits in Africa. Google plans to fund organisations that support education, entrepreneurship, and the empowerment of women.

Google has already allocated an R8.3 million grant to the Praekelt Foundation. The foundation will help train micro and small businesses in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Youth Employment Services will also receive an R8.3 million grant. This grant will go towards providing year-long employment opportunities, as well as digital skills for young black people in South Africa.

“We will continue to do our part to help businesses recover and grow, help more people prepare for jobs, and support students, teachers, and underserved communities,” says Google South Africa Country Director Alistair Mokoena.

“And in-so-doing, we hope to create real economic opportunity for everyone.”

You can visit the hub on the Grow With Google website.

The pandemic has seen multiple tech companies step up their efforts to provide remote learning courses for digital skills.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a number of free online courses that anyone can access.

Feature image: Google