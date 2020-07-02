Here are the free courses Microsoft launched for digital skills

Earlier this week, Microsoft unveiled a new global digital skills initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the wave of job losses worldwide.

The initiative was launched in partnership with LinkedIn Learning and GitHub. It offers a range of free learning paths for the most in-demand jobs, as identified by LinkedIn job openings.

The learning paths cover a range of digital jobs, many of which can also be done remotely or from home.

Microsoft also unveiled learning paths for managers to improve their managerial skills and awareness around racial injustice and discrimination in the workplace.

These courses include resources from LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, and the GitHub Learning Lab.

You can access the learning paths on opportunity.linkedin.com, where they’re available in English, French, German, and Spanish.

According to the website, these courses will be available until 31 March, 2021.

Free courses on LinkedIn for digital jobs

So what learning paths can you access for free?

LinkedIn identified 10 jobs as having the greatest number of job openings, with steady growth over four years. These jobs also pay a liveable wage and require skills that can be learned online.

As such, the 10 jobs and free courses/learning paths available on the site include:

Software developer

Sales representative

Project manager

IT administrator

Customer service specialist

Digital marketer

IT support/helpdesk

Data analyst

Financial analyst

Graphic designer

Users can sign up for one of these learning paths on the website.

Each course includes different modules with video lectures and online resources. Meanwhile, other courses available on the site include a soft skills course and a course on virtual collaboration tools.

To sign up for a specific free course related to these jobs, select the “Start learning” link under the job title.

In addition to the free courses, Microsoft also announced financial investment to help create jobs.

Microsoft South Africa says that it will announce local initiative details, such as potential funding, in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, local users can access the courses for free on the LinkedIn website just like users in the rest of the world.

Feature image: Screenshot