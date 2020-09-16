Level 1 coming? How to watch Ramaphosa’s national address tonight online

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 7pm tonight (16 September) on whether the country will make the move to Level 1 lockdown.

The news was confirmed by the Presidency’s official Twitter account.

The president will deliver a statement on developments to South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the pandemic.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some people are hoping this means that the president will announce a move to Level 1 for the lockdown.

However, it could also be an update on the current situation and response.

In anticipation of the announcement, Level 1 began trending on Twitter.

If you want to tune in, you don’t need a television or account with a streaming service.

“The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences,” the Presidency’s website statement confirms.

How to watch President Ramaphosa’s ‘Level 1’ address online

If you want to tune into the briefing online, there are a variety of ways to do this for free.

Multiple news organisations stream briefings of this importance on their YouTube channels.

The Presidency also has a YouTube channel where it uploads and streams statements from the president.

If you prefer to stream from a news organisation, you can use the following YouTube channels:

You can also follow the address on social media.

The most likely accounts to stream the address live include the Presidency’s Twitter account.

If you miss the briefing, you can also visit the Department of Health’s Twitter account for a summary of the major announcements.

These accounts will also provide summaries of what a move to Level 1 would allow, including international travel allowances and restrictions.

