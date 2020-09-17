Burn Media Sites
News

South Africans react to Level 1 announcement with #Level1Lockdown

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Twitter app android social media

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that South Africa would be moving to Level 1 lockdown, South Africans shared their reactions on social media.

The announcement was made during President Ramaphosa’s address on 16 September.

South Africa will be moving to Level 1 lockdown from Monday, 21 September.

The new alert level includes looser restrictions on alcohol sales, reduced curfew hours, and reduced restrictions on public gatherings.

Government shared a summary of the incoming regulations on its Twitter page.

Public gatherings will be allowed. However, venues will have to make sure that the number of people does not exceed 50% of the location’s capacity.

Furthermore, there is a maximum cap of 250 people for an indoor gathering and 500 people for outdoor gatherings.

The requirement to wear masks in public will remain in place.

While South Africa moves to Level 1 in September, international travel will resume only on 1 October.

A number of restrictions will be in place to limit the risk of tourists bringing COVID-19 into the country.

Only three airports will accept international flights in the country, while a limited number of land border posts will be opened.

Travellers will also need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result no older than 72 hours from the time of their departure.

If tourists do not produce these test results, they will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period.

Visitors to the country will also need to install government’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app.

Details on which countries will face restricted travel to South Africa will be announced closer to the time.

Level 1 appears as top trend on Twitter

In reaction to the news, #Level1Lockdown became the top trend on Twitter in South Africa on Thursday morning.

Locals shared their feelings on the news — some celebrated, while others urged caution.

Many also expressed hope that the economy would be able to recover due to the lower alert level.

And in true South African fashion, many users shared reaction memes and pictures to add a bit of humor to the situation.

You can see some of the most popular social media reactions to the Level 1 announcement below:

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

