New South African airline will give you the chance to name it online

Locals will get a chance to name a new South African airline by submitting ideas online — along with getting a year free fights if your name wins.

The airline, started in partnership between Kulula founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, will launch in December 2020.

The company behind the airline, Syranix (Pty) Ltd, has taken the unusual choice to get the public to name it.

Little is known about the airline so far — such as which domestic routes it will offer.

But its website says that it has drawn inspiration from Uber’s tech and customer-focused approach to transport.

Going under the nickname of Brand New Airline for now, the company lets you submit your suggestion on its website.

If the company chooses your name, you can win a year of free flights with the new airline.

“Help to find a name that is unique, aspirational, and cool — if selected, you could be the lucky winner of a year’s free travel on the airline valued at R480 000,” the website says.

The competition runs until 2 October, with the winner announced by 9 October.

If you want to take a crack at naming the airline, you can check out the new airline’s website.

Locals will likely welcome the launch of another South African airline, following significant reductions in SAA’s domestic routes earlier this year.

Feature image: Megan Ellis/Memeburn