CodeSpace launches free coding courses for teens

CodeSpace Academy, a Cape Town-based tech educational institution, has announced that it will be offering free coding courses for learners from Grades 7-12 during October and November.

The online coding classes will provide students with the basics of coding for apps, gaming, robotics, and web development.

Students can join the courses any time after they open. From there, students work according to their time and learning speed — but the courses have an expected eight-hour time requirement.

CodeSpace will offer its students resources such as notes, video tutorials, demonstrations, and coding trials. This aims to give learners some practical exercises for their classes.

Since the classes take place online, CodeSpace says that students who wish to enroll should have a computer and a good internet connection.

But past that, the students aren’t required any specialised equipment. Learners won’t need any prior experience or knowledge in coding either.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certificate and have the opportunity to participate in the Tech Leaders Awards. Students can submit their projects to showcase their talent and newly acquired skills and knowledge.

Forming part of the Africa Tech Festival, the awards will give students the chance to network with tech industry leaders and companies.

Finalists of the Tech Leaders Awards will present their projects from 10-12 November at the online festival.

The classes will start this October and run until November 2020.

Learners can register on CodeSpace’s webpage, as well as find more information on the available courses.

Other local organisations and companies have launched free courses to help South Africans learn digital skills.

This includes CodeJIKA’s free coding learning platform and Microsoft’s Digital Skills Initiative.

Feature image: CodeSpace