Twitter adds more resources to help you understand your privacy settings

Twitter has announced updates to its privacy and safety settings to help users to have better control over their information and account.

Detailed in a thread on the Twitter Support account, the platform shared videos providing information and insight into the latest updates.

Your privacy matters. So does having the resources to understand and manage your privacy settings. Check out the updated “Settings and privacy” page on web and follow this thread to adjust your settings and make the Twitter experience more your own. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 14, 2020

With refreshed icons and improved navigation options, users can also understand their settings through simple, clear language. Twitter says that it aims to fully explain to users the purpose and functions of each setting.

Users can also adjust their off-Twitter activity settings to control how the platform uses their online activity.

❇️ More customization Manage how we use your online activity to personalize your experience even more. Click “Off-Twitter activity” to start customizing. pic.twitter.com/fMwtNiUDLp — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 14, 2020

Twitter has also created informative how-to videos on their Twitter Help Center page to help users understand each setting.

These videos include topics such as ad preferences, online activity, Direct Messages (DMs), discoverability, and more. These videos will help users to manage what content they want to see on their feed (and what they don’t want to see).

🔍 @-me maybe They have your phone number, now decide if they can have your @. Manage how people can find you on Twitter by clicking “Discoverability and contacts”. pic.twitter.com/Q8s9OuXrY8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 14, 2020

For more information, users can visit Twitter’s Help Centre page to view all privacy settings available.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

