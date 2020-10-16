Burn Media Sites
Twitter adds more resources to help you understand your privacy settings

Ashleigh Klein
By Ashleigh Klein
Twitter

Twitter has announced updates to its privacy and safety settings to help users to have better control over their information and account.

Detailed in a thread on the Twitter Support account, the platform shared videos providing information and insight into the latest updates.

With refreshed icons and improved navigation options, users can also understand their settings through simple, clear language. Twitter says that it aims to fully explain to users the purpose and functions of each setting.

Users can also adjust their off-Twitter activity settings to control how the platform uses their online activity.

Twitter has also created informative how-to videos on their Twitter Help Center page to help users understand each setting.

These videos include topics such as ad preferences, online activity, Direct Messages (DMs), discoverability, and more. These videos will help users to manage what content they want to see on their feed (and what they don’t want to see).

For more information, users can visit Twitter’s Help Centre page to view all privacy settings available.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Read more: Facebook bans Holocaust denial in updated hate speech policy

News

