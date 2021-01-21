Burn Media Sites
FNB launches virtual card for customers

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
fnb app buy shares connect

FNB has announced the launch of a virtual card that customers can create on the FNB and RMB Private banking apps.

The virtual card sims to provide a safer way to shop online and protect customers from fraud and card theft.

What’s more, they’re free to create and multiple cards can be created for debit, credit, and fusion accounts.

“As consumers and businesses are adopting convenient ways to shop and pay; security becomes a critical factor,” Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card, said in a statement.

To enhance security, the CVV security number on the virtual cards change every hour. This reduces the risk of fraud and credential theft.

“The Virtual Card is safely stored on the App and customers can temporarily block, cancel or replace their Card via the App. Our customers can also use the Virtual Card to pay digitally via Scan to Pay, or during check-out for online purchases,” Labuschagne says.

Where can you use the FNB virtual card?

You can currently use the FNB virtual card for online purchases on websites and apps.

You can also use them to pay for streaming services and QR-code scanning payments.

FNB plans to roll out support for contactless ‘tap to pay’ digital wallets in the coming months. These include FNB Pay and Samsung Pay.

Feature image: Memeburn

Read more: Capitec launches virtual banking card

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

