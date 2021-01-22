Netflix announces Season 2 for Bridgerton

If you are a fan of Netflix’s period romance Bridgerton, the streaming service has good news for you — the series has been green-lit for a second season.

The series is part of Netflix’s deal with Shondaland to bring a slate of content to the streaming service.

Bridgerton aired on Netflix on 25 December, providing viewers a steamy take on period romances with a Gossip Girl-feel.

In fact, the Season 2 announcement was delivered by gossip author Lady Whistledown.

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season,” the character writes.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season,” she adds.

When will Season 2 of Bridgerton come to Netflix?

While Season 2 is officially on the cards and production will start in 2021, there’s no date for the second season’s launch on Netflix yet.

Few details have been released. So far, we only know that it will center on the character Anthony Bridgerton.

This follows the format of the books that the show is based on. Each book focuses on a different Bridgerton family member’s quest to find true love.

Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton.

The show has received good ratings so far, with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.4/10 IMDb score.

Feature image: Liam Daniel/Netflix

