Free ebooks library launches for South African teachers

A new digital library has launched for South African teachers and educators that makes thousands of ebooks available for free.

The South African Council for Educators launched the library with support from Belgian non-profit VVOB. It allows SACE-registered teachers to access digital books for free on the platform.

The platform uses Snapplify technology, which allows teachers to check books out of the library and read them on a device using the Snapplify Reader app.

‘The President of South Africa has highlighted how important it is for the country to become a nation of readers and our vision to launch the SACE Virtual Library for our registered educators and stakeholders is in line with this – to strengthen reading and literacy in South Africa,” SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane said in a statement.

The ebooks cover a range of topics such as professional development and leadership. They also include teaching resources and leisure reading books.

Educators can also use the reading material as part of their continuing professional development education.

“Therefore, educators will also be able to record their professional development points by accessing the reading material from the virtual library, which is closely linked to the Continued Professional Teacher Development (CPTD) portal,” Mokgalane says.

How to access the SACE Virtual Library

Only SACE-registered educators will be able to access the library.

Members have received an email invitation to join, but can also log in using the CPTD portal.

Once a teacher checks a book out, they can read them using the Snapplify Reader app.

Feature image: Snapplify Foundation

