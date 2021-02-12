Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

Mr D Food app launches social gifting feature SnackMe

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
mr d food app snackme

Takeout delivery app Mr D Food has launched a new social gifting feature called SnackMe — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The feature allows users to send digital gifts to friends, along with a special message.

These gifts essentially act as vouchers that friends and loved ones can use to order food in the app. You can select anything from R10 to R250, or select your own amount.

To use the feature, you need to select a contact to send the gift to. Mr D Food says that it does not store your contacts.

How to send a SnackMe gift on Mr D Food

When you open the Mr D app, you’ll see a SnackMe Gifts icon at the bottom of the screen. You can access the feature by clicking on this icon.

The feature allows you to both request and send gifts. You can also add contacts as friends on the app.

You can choose between different “gift types”. These essentially act as greeting cards for recipients. You can also set your own message.

Even if you select a set message, you are able to edit it.

Once you select a gift type, you can choose the amount you want to send. You can choose a pre-set amount or set your own amount. This will act as a voucher for the recipient to use in the app.

You will then need to select a contact and pay for the voucher in the app before sending.

The contact will receive a notification from Mr D informing them of the gift.

Feature image: Mr D Food

Read more: Woolworths launches trial of same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.