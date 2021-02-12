Mr D Food app launches social gifting feature SnackMe

Takeout delivery app Mr D Food has launched a new social gifting feature called SnackMe — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The feature allows users to send digital gifts to friends, along with a special message.

These gifts essentially act as vouchers that friends and loved ones can use to order food in the app. You can select anything from R10 to R250, or select your own amount.

To use the feature, you need to select a contact to send the gift to. Mr D Food says that it does not store your contacts.

How to send a SnackMe gift on Mr D Food

When you open the Mr D app, you’ll see a SnackMe Gifts icon at the bottom of the screen. You can access the feature by clicking on this icon.

The feature allows you to both request and send gifts. You can also add contacts as friends on the app.

You can choose between different “gift types”. These essentially act as greeting cards for recipients. You can also set your own message.

Even if you select a set message, you are able to edit it.

Once you select a gift type, you can choose the amount you want to send. You can choose a pre-set amount or set your own amount. This will act as a voucher for the recipient to use in the app.

You will then need to select a contact and pay for the voucher in the app before sending.

The contact will receive a notification from Mr D informing them of the gift.

Feature image: Mr D Food

Read more: Woolworths launches trial of same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash