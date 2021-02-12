What South Africans are Googling ahead of Valentine’s Day

Google has released the top trending questions searched by South Africans in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

Most questions centre around the history of the day, as well as gift ideas for men. Meanwhile, other searches relate to restaurant specials and places to go to celebrate the day.

Google looked at search trends over the past week to pull the data on the top questions.

Data showed the most search interest from users in the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

When it came to gifts, people searched for what to get their husband or boyfriend on the day.

You can see the top trending questions posed to Google in South Africa below:

How Valentine’s Day started? Who came up with Valentine’s Day? How many days left till Valentine’s Day? Who is Valentine’s Day for? What Valentine’s Day means? Will you be my valentine meaning? What to give your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day? What restaurants are having Valentine’s day specials What is the best gift for my husband on Valentine’s Day? Where to go on Valentine’s day?

It looks like despite the stresses of lockdown and the pandemic, many people are still looking to celebrate the day.

The Mr D Food delivery app even launched a gifting feature so that people could remotely share the love with others in time for the holiday.

Feature image: Element5 Digital on Unsplash

