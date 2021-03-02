Burn Media Sites
Instagram announces Live Rooms feature

By Sam Spiller
Instagram Live Rooms
Source: Instagram

Instagram is increasing the number of people users can go live together with, in a new update called Live Rooms.

The company announced the launch of Live Rooms, in which up to four people can go live at once. Previously, users could only go live with one other person.

“We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends,” Instagram said.

The company added that Live Rooms will roll out globally soon.

Live Rooms is one of several features to be added to Instagram’s Live function during the last year.

In May 2020, in response to the Covid-19 crisis, the company introduced a badge system for users to sell and monetise their streams.

Other social media companies are responding to the trend of online gathering spearheaded by the likes of Houseparty and Clubhouse.

Clubhouse, a social audio app, has seen an explosion in popularity. This, despite the app being only available to iOS users and invite-only.

Facebook is also currently working on a competitor to Clubhouse.

How to use Instagram Live Rooms

To use Live Rooms, Instagram users must swipe left to the live camera option and select the Rooms icon.

They can then select other users to go live with, as well as accept requests from users who want to join. Users can join all at once or individually throughout the stream.

Guests who have previously been banned by the host will not be able to join rooms, as well as users who have had their access to Live revoked because of Community Guidelines violations.

“This update is another step forward in giving creators more ways to reach and interact with their audiences,” Instagram said.

Feature image: Instagram

Read more: Instagram update prioritises shopping and Reels on home screen

Sam Spiller

A Bachelor of Journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

nedbank money app
Nedbank Money app now lets you withdraw cash from an ATM without your card
Online banking 2 Mar 2021
News

