Stats SA pilot census to use online registration

The Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Census 2021 Pilot will use online registration in conjuction with traditional data-gathering methods, offering residents an alternative to home visits and telephonic interviews.

The census pilot acts as a “dress rehearsal” for the main census, according to Stats SA. Registration is taking place from 17 May to 30 June 2021 for selected areas.

Meanwhile, actual data collection for the pilot takes place from 3 to 28 July 2021.

However, those who register online have to fill the questionare by 8 July — otherwise they will be moved to the list of households that require a home visit.

According to Stats SA, all households in the selected areas must register.

How to register for the pilot census online

If you want to avoid a telephonic interview or home visit, you can register online on the official census pilot website. You will then receive a link to complete the questionnaire between 3 and 8 July.

Below is a list of the selected areas for the pilot census. Only specific suburbs/areas within these regions need to register — you can see a more detailed list on the Stats SA Facebook page.

Eastern Cape:

East London, Kirkwood, Bontrug, Butterworth, Queenstown, Mlungisi, Aliwal North, Mthatha, Lubaleko, Esidakeni, Mrholweni, Dukathole, Cabazana, Brooksnek, Bumbeni, Gqberha (Port Elizabeth).

Free State:

Iponeng, Faresmith, Jagersfontein, Itumeleng, Thabong, Bethlehem, Old Location, Vuka, Maokeng, Kroonstad, Bloemfontein.

Gauteng:

Vereeniging, Krugersdorp, Benoni, Johannesburg, Pretoria.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Port Shepstone, Hibiscus Coast NU, Pitermaritzburg, Ladysmith, Dundee, Newcastle, Vryheid, Kwamakhonyeni, Emanqayini, Jozini, Empangeni, Stanger, Durban.

Limpopo:

Tzaneen, Modimole, Musina, Polokwane.

Mpumalanga:

Nkomazi, Komatipoort, Lemombo, Ermelo, Manganagobuswa, Siyabuswa, Emalahleni, Marloth Park.

Northern Cape:

Springbok, Nonzwakazi, De Aar, Upington, Maruping, Kimberley.

North West:

Tlhabane, Mmabatho, Montshioa, Mafikeng, Signal Hill, Vryburg, Mmotla, Setumo Park, Huhudi, Klerksdorp.

Western Cape:

George, Caledon, De Hoek, Piketberg, Cape Town, Worcester, Khayelitsha.

The date for the main census has not yet been announced. However, the pilot allows Stats SA to test the data gathering methods — including the online registration and questionnaire.

Feature image: cottonbro/Pexels

