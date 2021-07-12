Burn Media Sites
Big Tech

Clippy returns! Microsoft reveals new backgrounds for Teams

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Microsoft Teams Clippy nostalgic backgrounds Paint Solitaire Bliss

Microsoft has revealed a collection of nostalgic backgrounds for Teams, including one that features the old Office assistant Clippy.

The company announced the backgrounds on 8 July to celebrate Throwback Thursday.

The collection includes four background wallpapers that refer to classic Windows programs and themes.

“Because a little trip down memory lane can be good for the soul, and because after well over a year of remote and hybrid work we could all use some excitement on video calls, we asked our designers to give a few memorable Microsoft moments their debut as Microsoft Teams backgrounds,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The most prominent background features the Microsoft Office assistant, Clippy.

An animated paperclip, the assistant first appeared in Office 97 and provided users with helpful information.

Another nostalgic background in the collection is the Bliss wallpaper.

The image, taken by Charles O’Rear in California, first appeared in 2001 in Windows XP after Microsoft bought the rights.

The collection also includes a Microsoft Solitaire background. The game first appeared on Windows 3.0 in 1990 and this year celebrates its 31st anniversary.

The game entered the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2019.

Another background pays tribute to Microsoft Paint. The popular program was first introduced in Windows 1.0 in 1985.

Microsoft released Paint’s successor, Paint 3D, in 2017.

All four backgrounds are available to download for Teams on the Microsoft website.

Featured image: Microsoft

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

