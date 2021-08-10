eVOD: New streaming service launches in South Africa

South African broadcast company eMedia Investments has launched a new on-demand streaming service called eVOD in an exclusive partnership with MTN.

Launched on 5 August, the service offers a selection of both free and paid-for content.

“At eMedia, we continually strive to add value to our loyal viewers with variety and choice of content,” eMedia Investments CEO, Khalik Sherrif, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to now offer all audiences the means to watch free content on any device at any time with the option to upgrade for more exclusive viewing.”

What to know about eVOD

Available as a mobile app, eVOD has over 1 500 hours of free content available to watch. The content includes exclusive local movies and series.

Viewers can also subscribe to access premium content and other benefits.

For instance, the app offers a Fast Forward feature which lets subscribers watch episodes of local shows in advance.

According to the eVOD website, there are three subscription packages based on payment periods available.

Subscribers have the choice of paying R5 per day, R15 per week, or R29.99 per month.

Subscriptions are paid through MTN. Weekly and monthly payments can also be paid using a credit or debit card.

eVOD’s partnership with MTN will see the network service provider’s customers receive special deals. The partnership is valid for three years.

MTN customers who register for eVOD will receive 4GB of allocated data every month up until the end of January 2022 to stream content.

“Our network and digital capabilities will ensure that South Africans get to see exclusive content their way, whenever they want to,” MTN Chief Digital Offer, Ernst Fonternel said.

The eVOD mobile app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Featured image: Screenshot/Sam Spiller

Read more: Devilsdorp breaks Showmax records, podcast launched